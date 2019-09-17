Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) Reaches $5.25 After 8.00% Down Move; GALANE GOLD LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (GGGOF) Shorts Raised By 625%

GALANE GOLD LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GGGOF) had an increase of 625% in short interest. GGGOF’s SI was 14,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 625% from 2,000 shares previously. With 51,200 avg volume, 0 days are for GALANE GOLD LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GGGOF)’s short sellers to cover GGGOF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.95% or $0.0026 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0684. About 32,567 shares traded. Galane Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGGOF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 2.13M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis OncologyThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $286.95M company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $4.83 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CLVS worth $22.96M less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold Clovis Oncology, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Gp has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Glenmede Na accumulated 861 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has 83,550 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 39,047 shares. 1.03 million were reported by Elk Creek Partners Ltd Liability Corporation. Nomura invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Llc has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Sector Gamma As has 431,425 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). California State Teachers Retirement holds 75,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Group Inc Inc L P invested 0.06% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Llc has 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 1.34 million shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.82 earnings per share, down 6.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $-2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday 8/22 Insider Buying Report: MMP, CLVS – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shaw ups stake in Clovis to 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clovis secures additional $13M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clovis chief opens wallet to buy stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Near an All-Time Low, Is Clovis Oncology a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $286.95 million. The Company’s commercial product includes Rubraca tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity. On Friday, August 16 the insider MAHAFFY PATRICK J bought $279,576.

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. The company has market cap of $13.41 million. It operates two mines, including the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa. It currently has negative earnings.