Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) Reaches $4.91 Yearly Low; NV5 Holdings Has 1.78 Sentiment

The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.66 target or 5.00% below today’s $4.91 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $268.36 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $4.66 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.42 million less. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 2.14M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.54, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.36; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

NV5 Holdings Inc (NVEE) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.83, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 73 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 41 reduced and sold their positions in NV5 Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 7.37 million shares, down from 7.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding NV5 Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 27 Increased: 45 New Position: 28.

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 26.83% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $13.28 million for 17.73 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.81% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $73.77. About 17,373 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $942.03 million. It operates through two divisions, Infrastructure and Buildings, Energy & Science. It has a 30.97 P/E ratio. The firm offers infrastructure, engineering, and support services, including site selection, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other service areas; and construction quality assurance services, such as construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting.

Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 5.13% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. for 37,025 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc owns 127,400 shares or 4.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 3.65% invested in the company for 266,758 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 3.41% in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc, a Delaware-based fund reported 291,695 shares.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $268.36 million. The Company’s commercial product includes Rubraca tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications.

