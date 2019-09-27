Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) Reaches $4.00 Yearly Low; Inverness Counsel Has Increased Facebook (FB) Position By $789,312

The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.88 target or 3.00% below today’s $4.00 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $209.74 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $3.88 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.29 million less. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 3.03 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA® (RU; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC – EC APPROVAL WAS BASED ON DATA FROM TWO MULTICENTER, SINGLE-ARM, OPEN-LABEL CLINICAL TRIALS; 08/03/2018 – CLVS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH DOSAGE STRENGTH; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC ISSUED WELLS NOTICES ON APRIL 9; 09/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Inverness Counsel Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 2.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Inverness Counsel Llc acquired 4,111 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Inverness Counsel Llc holds 182,774 shares with $35.28 million value, up from 178,663 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $505.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 13.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal isn’t scaring away advertisers, says Publicis CEO; 09/04/2018 – Dealbook: Facebook Still Faces Questions About Russia’s Reach; 07/04/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – Playboy Deactivates its Facebook Account; 26/03/2018 – Letter to Facebook Signed by Attorneys General From 37 States and Territories; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Egypt’s top religious leader issues fatwa against buying Facebook `likes’; 09/05/2018 – Facebook seeks right formula as it courts dating market; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK NOT PLANNING TO EXTEND EU PRIVACY LAW GLOBALLY: RTRS; 09/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica whistleblower says Facebook users’ data could be stored in Russia; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS 200 PEOPLE WORKING ON COUNTERTERRORISM

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased Paypal Holdings stake by 21,558 shares to 100,954 valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 132,814 shares and now owns 28,555 shares. Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 47,888 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dorsey Whitney Trust Company Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carroll Inc has 4,938 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tuttle Tactical holds 1.89% or 24,877 shares in its portfolio. 12,084 are owned by Ancora Advsr Ltd. Rnc Management Ltd Com accumulated 19,416 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 14.89 million shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management invested in 0.04% or 1,284 shares. 14,287 were accumulated by Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Alberta Inv reported 417,200 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% or 5,070 shares. California-based Tcw Grp Inc has invested 2.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 25.43% above currents $177.1 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. M Partners reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, April 4. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $200 target.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Facebook, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FB’s Sandberg headed for House in October – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Trade Now – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “21 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock on the Google Parent’s 21st Birthday – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. Another trade for 22,246 shares valued at $4.05M was made by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity. MAHAFFY PATRICK J also bought $279,576 worth of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Clovis Oncology Call Volume Spikes After Downgrade – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Near an All-Time Low, Is Clovis Oncology a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell-siders weight in on ESMO data presentations – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clovis in-licenses cancer program from 3B Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Leaps On Trial Results, Pacira Set To Join SmallCap 600 Index, Positive Readout For Amgen’s Blood Cancer Drug – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.82 earnings per share, down 6.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $-2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.82% EPS growth.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $209.74 million. The Company’s commercial product includes Rubraca tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications.