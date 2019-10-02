Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) Reaches $3.98 After 3.00% Down Move; Allergan Plc Ordinary Shares (AGN) Sellers Increased By 4.9% Their Shorts

Allergan Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AGN) had an increase of 4.9% in short interest. AGN’s SI was 4.67 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.9% from 4.45 million shares previously. With 3.80M avg volume, 1 days are for Allergan Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AGN)’s short sellers to cover AGN’s short positions. The SI to Allergan Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.41%. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $165.39. About 473,226 shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 12.77% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News: 19/04/2018 – On second thought, Allergan doesn’t want to consider a bid for Shire, leaving Takeda in sole pursuit of $62.5B deal; 19/04/2018 – CNBC: Allergan will not bid for Shire; 11/05/2018 – Vraylar (Cariprazine; Gedeon Richter/Allergan/Mitsubishi Tanabe) Drug Outlook to 2026: Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia and Depression – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Allergan to Present New Data at the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology 67th Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting 2; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Allergan’s Strategic Review Increases Event Risk; 29/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Allergan Does Not Intend to Make Offer for Shire (Video); 27/04/2018 – Allergan: Study Demonstrates Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability; 02/04/2018 – Healthy News Daily: Allergan plans options for women’s health unit: Bloomberg (Reuters) – Allergan Plc is considering options; 27/04/2018 – Allergan Announces Second Positive Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Ubrogepant — an Oral CGRP Receptor Antagonist for the Acute Trea

The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 1.08 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY – SEC’S ‘WELLS NOTICES’ ALLEGES VIOLATIONS OF SOME PROVISIONS OF SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 AND SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.54, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.36; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCERThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $217.53 million company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $3.86 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CLVS worth $6.53 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.00, from 2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 1 investors sold Allergan plc shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 20,340 shares or 20.57% less from 25,607 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Staley Advisers Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,400 shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Cullinan Associates Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Callahan Advsrs Llc invested in 0.38% or 12,774 shares. Amer & Management Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) for 33 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd holds 0.01% or 145 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 3,982 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Allergan (NYSE:AGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allergan has $18900 highest and $13300 lowest target. $166.13’s average target is 0.45% above currents $165.39 stock price. Allergan had 20 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by UBS. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS maintained Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.26 billion. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.82 EPS, down 6.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $-2.27 actual EPS reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Clovis Oncology, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 455,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 57,000 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Optimum stated it has 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 84,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested in 139,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 140,218 were accumulated by Putnam Invests Llc. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 2,754 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Swiss Bancshares reported 83,550 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Price T Rowe Md has 29,725 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 69,040 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $279,576 activity. MAHAFFY PATRICK J also bought $279,576 worth of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) on Friday, August 16.