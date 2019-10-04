Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) EPS Estimated At $-1.82; Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) Sentiment Is 0.96

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 23 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 24 reduced and sold their stock positions in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 10.01 million shares, down from 10.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 17 Increased: 19 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report $-1.82 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 6.43% from last quarter’s $-1.71 EPS. After having $-2.27 EPS previously, Clovis Oncology, Inc.’s analysts see -19.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.195 during the last trading session, reaching $3.855. About 2.98 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 10/05/2018 – Tesaro, Clovis Look to Catalyst-Rich Year to Pull Them From Rut; 08/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC – EC APPROVAL WAS BASED ON DATA FROM TWO MULTICENTER, SINGLE-ARM, OPEN-LABEL CLINICAL TRIALS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Clovis Oncology, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. invested in 1.76 million shares. 76,782 were accumulated by Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Putnam Investments Lc stated it has 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp reported 28,173 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Llc reported 12,500 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,047 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 208,053 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 339,887 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 36,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 89,553 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Gru Inc has 84,763 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 473,111 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 29,197 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 1.34 million shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $279,576 activity. 50,000 shares were bought by MAHAFFY PATRICK J, worth $279,576 on Friday, August 16.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $210.70 million. The Company’s commercial product includes Rubraca tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $432.47 million. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It has a 18.73 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 5.69% of its portfolio in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund for 3.55 million shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 639,298 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 566,767 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 32,943 shares.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 88,724 shares traded. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.