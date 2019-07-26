Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) EPS Estimated At $-1.69; Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Had 9 Bullish Analysts

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $184 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained it with “Sell” rating and $91 target in Friday, March 1 report. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Canaccord Genuity. Wedbush maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Monday, March 4. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $163 target. See Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup 210.0000

19/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Buy New Target: $190 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $166.0000 164.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $200 Initiates Coverage On

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $196 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $190 Maintain

Analysts expect Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report $-1.69 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 12.89% from last quarter’s $-1.94 EPS. After having $-1.63 EPS previously, Clovis Oncology, Inc.’s analysts see 3.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 793,865 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY – SEC’S ‘WELLS NOTICES’ ALLEGES VIOLATIONS OF SOME PROVISIONS OF SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 AND SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934; 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: RPG, KEYS, ADSK, IT – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hoes Does Autodesk Make Money? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Autodesk, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bancshares Tru has invested 0.09% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Strs Ohio owns 0.15% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 212,365 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pathstone Family Office Limited Co holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pointstate L P holds 753,465 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 4,558 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 1.57 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bridges Inv Inc owns 34,043 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 23,231 shares. Ally Fincl stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.41% or 84,754 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Jacobs & Communication Ca has 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,192 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $168.3. About 506,409 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.96 billion. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for Zynerba (ZYNE) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Glaxo’s Zejula Meets Goal in First-Line Ovarian Cancer Study – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $573.20 million. The Company’s commercial product includes Rubraca tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications.