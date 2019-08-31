Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 17 2.55 N/A -7.16 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clovis Oncology Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Clovis Oncology Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk and Volatility

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s current beta is 1.81 and it happens to be 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.27 beta which makes it 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$12 is Clovis Oncology Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 113.90%. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $24.2, while its potential upside is 248.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that Viking Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Clovis Oncology Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.