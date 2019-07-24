Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Comparison side by side

Both Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 5.55 N/A -7.16 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 3.46 N/A -1.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Clovis Oncology Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Clovis Oncology Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.85 beta means Clovis Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 85.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Verastem Inc. has a 2.83 beta and it is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Verastem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Verastem Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 158.93% upside potential and an average price target of $29. Competitively Verastem Inc. has an average price target of $8.75, with potential upside of 557.89%. The information presented earlier suggests that Verastem Inc. looks more robust than Clovis Oncology Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clovis Oncology Inc. and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.9% respectively. 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Verastem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has 4.51% stronger performance while Verastem Inc. has -54.17% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Verastem Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.