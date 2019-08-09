Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Contrasting side by side

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 1.65 N/A -7.16 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 26.38 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Clovis Oncology Inc. and Trevena Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.81 beta indicates that Clovis Oncology Inc. is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Trevena Inc. on the other hand, has 2.39 beta which makes it 139.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Clovis Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Clovis Oncology Inc. and Trevena Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$29 is Clovis Oncology Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 397.43%. Competitively the average target price of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 272.30% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Clovis Oncology Inc. looks more robust than Trevena Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clovis Oncology Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32.2% respectively. 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.