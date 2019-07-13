Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 6.56 N/A -7.16 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.75 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clovis Oncology Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.85 shows that Clovis Oncology Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Trevena Inc. on the other hand, has 2.52 beta which makes it 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 118.87% at a $29 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 233.33%. The results provided earlier shows that Trevena Inc. appears more favorable than Clovis Oncology Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clovis Oncology Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26% respectively. About 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.