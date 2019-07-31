Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Comparing side by side

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 5.51 N/A -7.16 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.73 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk & Volatility

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Clovis Oncology Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$29 is Clovis Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 160.56%. On the other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 204.35% and its consensus price target is $7. The information presented earlier suggests that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Clovis Oncology Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares and 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.