Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Comparing side by side

Since Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 5 -0.02 43.02M -7.16 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 0.00 59.03M -5.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Clovis Oncology Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 824,785,751.26% -196.4% -43% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 203,551,724.14% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk & Volatility

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta which is 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Clovis Oncology Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 223.45% and an $12 average price target. On the other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 32.03% and its average price target is $35. The data provided earlier shows that Clovis Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.