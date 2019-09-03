Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Comparing side by side

Both Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 17 2.63 N/A -7.16 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.67 N/A -4.54 0.00

Demonstrates Clovis Oncology Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.81 beta indicates that Clovis Oncology Inc. is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.57 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $12, while its potential upside is 113.90%. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average price target and a 796.23% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Clovis Oncology Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clovis Oncology Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.5% respectively. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.