Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Contrasting side by side

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 4.23 N/A -7.16 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Demonstrates Clovis Oncology Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clovis Oncology Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, BeyondSpring Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Clovis Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 213.17% and an $29 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. was more bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.