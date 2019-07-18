Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 6.11 N/A -7.16 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.98 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clovis Oncology Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clovis Oncology Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Volatility & Risk

Clovis Oncology Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.85. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s beta is 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Clovis Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

$29 is Clovis Oncology Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 135.20%. On the other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 165.49% and its average target price is $6. The results provided earlier shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than Clovis Oncology Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clovis Oncology Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 54.9% respectively. About 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.