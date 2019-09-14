Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 16 2.48 N/A -7.16 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 151.88 N/A -13.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Clovis Oncology Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Risk and Volatility

Clovis Oncology Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.81 beta. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 121.81% at a $12 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Clovis Oncology Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.