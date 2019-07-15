Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stake Held by Sector Gamma As; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Has Boosted by Brown Advisory Securities Llc

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 379,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, up from 335,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $706.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 997,207 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 10/05/2018 – Tesaro, Clovis Look to Catalyst-Rich Year to Pull Them From Rut; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY BEGINS EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM FOR RUCAPARIB; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 5.81 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 13,153 shares to 8,268 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,954 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc reported 8,848 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,183 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt holds 9,190 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 36,279 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Capstone Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Synovus Fin has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). C Worldwide A S has 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Advisor Partners reported 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake. Foster & Motley Incorporated invested in 0.4% or 51,787 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 56,271 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 801,310 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt holds 33,619 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Inc holds 0.47% or 35,800 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

