Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Shares Declined While Sector Gamma As Raised Its Holding; Matthews International Capital Management Increases Holding in Sina (SINA)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 199,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 146,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 1.20M shares traded or 30.50% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 379,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43 million, up from 335,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.27M market cap company. The stock increased 6.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 2.17 million shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management LP Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA® (RU; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/03/2018 – CLVS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH DOSAGE STRENGTH

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 25,400 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $105.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greentree Hospitality Group L by 154,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,077 shares, and cut its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Pnc Financial Services invested in 608 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 48,865 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Tower Cap (Trc) owns 1,021 shares. 193,553 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated. British Columbia Invest has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 27,625 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability holds 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 9,291 shares. Nomura Hldg holds 0.03% or 113,032 shares. Natixis reported 6,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,095 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 12,142 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc, New York-based fund reported 233,983 shares.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SINA and Weibo: Falling Knives or Undervalued Stocks? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2019: WB, SINA, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese Regulators Crack Down on SINA Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Clovis Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CLVS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) CEO Patrick Mahaffy on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Options Traders Know Something About Clovis (CLVS) Stock We Don’t? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Gabelli Names Clovis As Top Pick, Calls The Biotech A Likely Takeout Candidate – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Pointstate Capital Lp invested in 0.09% or 193,712 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 47,433 shares or 0% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 98,705 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0% or 31,161 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 18,095 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc reported 13,412 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) invested in 0.01% or 600 shares. 29,543 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 617 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% or 14,915 shares. Sector Gamma As holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 379,777 shares.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 341,694 shares to 119,352 shares, valued at $9.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 193,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).