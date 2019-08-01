Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Shares Declined While Armistice Capital Has Lowered by $70.46 Million Its Holding; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Lowered Its Stake

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 17,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 989,172 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.83 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $250.84. About 1.44M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 58.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 2.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.12M, down from 5.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 11.56% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 3.10M shares traded or 73.29% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: FDA Converted Approval of the Initial Treatment Indication From Accelerated to Regular Approval; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cance

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs holds 3.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 14.05M shares. Addenda Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 342,780 shares. State Street owns 46.54 million shares. Baltimore accumulated 31,244 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt owns 24,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.77% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pinebridge Lp holds 0.55% or 109,458 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Inv Lc holds 0.01% or 1,043 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 1.29M shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. 23,760 are held by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. Logan Cap holds 0.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 25,349 shares. 494,966 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 1.02% or 27,214 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability holds 965 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6,892 shares to 658,729 shares, valued at $125.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 133,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 428,000 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $20.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerecor Inc.

