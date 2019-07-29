Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Shareholder Armistice Capital Lowered Holding; As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Market Value Declined, Highland Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.83. About 1.64M shares traded or 48.82% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Vertex Securities for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 58.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 2.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.12 million, down from 5.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $587.91M market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 1.94 million shares traded or 9.06% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: FDA Converted Approval of the Initial Treatment Indication From Accelerated to Regular Approval; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cance

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,500 shares to 18,569 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Central Puerto S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.95% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.17% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bank invested 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 17 were reported by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Enterprise Ser invested in 46 shares. Tci Wealth owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Whittier Of Nevada has 285 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 2,340 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Castleark Lc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Mirae Asset Investments stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd holds 8,340 shares.

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $192.09 million for 55.61 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $47.57 million activity. Sachdev Amit had sold 12,722 shares worth $2.38 million on Monday, February 4. Shares for $5.94M were sold by ALTSHULER DAVID on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 4 LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $6.01 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 32,250 shares. Silva Paul M had sold 4,247 shares worth $794,273. The insider Arbuckle Stuart A sold 18,309 shares worth $3.41 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armistice Capital Lc has 2.10M shares for 2.85% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 44,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 567,470 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 45,808 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited invested in 0% or 100,200 shares. Phoenix Adviser Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). State Street Corp holds 3.40M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 290,000 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 13,412 shares. Northern Corp holds 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 628,025 shares. Stifel Financial holds 12,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 0% or 243,822 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 336 shares.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerecor Inc by 175,486 shares to 18.30M shares, valued at $106.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $-1.70 EPS, up 12.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $-1.94 per share. After $-1.63 actual EPS reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% negative EPS growth.

