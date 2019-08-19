Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Position Held by Redmile Group Llc; Denali Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) as Share Price Rose

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 42.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 394,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, up from 277,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 17.01 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 503,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.56 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.28 million, up from 4.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.39M market cap company. The stock increased 5.98% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 3.14 million shares traded or 14.30% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 10/05/2018 – Tesaro, Clovis Look to Catalyst-Rich Year to Pull Them From Rut; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.54, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.36; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $279,576 activity.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers (08/19) (NYNY) (ARMK) Higher; (PCG) (VNDA) Lower (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Clovis Oncology (CLVS) to Offer $225 Million of Convertible Senior Notes – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gabelli Names Clovis As Top Pick, Calls The Biotech A Likely Takeout Candidate – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clovis launches $225M convertible debt offering; shares down 11% after hours – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 5.49 million shares to 10.97 million shares, valued at $267.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 34,476 shares. Alyeska Grp Inc Ltd Partnership owns 168,107 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 15,582 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 291,228 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 6,579 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Trexquant Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 8,375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nicholas Investment Ltd Partnership owns 114,460 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Sei Investments owns 5,874 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 1,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 10,630 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 1.55M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Alyeska Invest Grp Limited Partnership holds 479,067 shares. National Pension Ser has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Central Asset And Management (Hk) Ltd holds 11.1% or 95,920 shares in its portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Co has invested 3.82% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Srb Corporation has 16,924 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.16% or 3.05 million shares in its portfolio. Sanders Capital Limited Co has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 49,013 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.19% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc Nj has 15,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il holds 0.01% or 7,750 shares. Wexford LP holds 23,203 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Avalon Global Asset Limited holds 236,260 shares or 5.21% of its portfolio.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 3,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,900 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).