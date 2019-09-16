Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Market Valuation Declined While Healthcor Management LP Raised by $3.50 Million Its Stake; Tegean Capital Management Has Increased Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $835,800 as Stock Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10M, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 208,091 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 249,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.51 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.63M market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 2.16M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC; 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: SEC considers civil charges against Clovis Oncology over trial data for discarded drug; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CLVS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Rice Hall James & Ltd owns 208,053 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd Company stated it has 377,777 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 13,942 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Invesco Limited accumulated 15,460 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 1.34 million shares. Creative Planning reported 139,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 30,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De owns 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 473,111 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 0.01% or 10,567 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Aperio Grp Ltd Company has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 40,086 shares.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 890,890 shares to 578,300 shares, valued at $56.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myokardia Inc by 380,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD).

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Clovis Oncology (CLVS) to Offer $225 Million of Convertible Senior Notes – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shaw ups stake in Clovis to 5% – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : QQQ, PFE, INTC, AKRX, CLVS, AMD, CMCSA, DOW, KMI, KDP, HPQ, SQ – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday 8/22 Insider Buying Report: MMP, CLVS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s (NYSE:AGO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 15% – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 19% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.