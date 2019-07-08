Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Market Valuation Declined While Farallon Capital Management Has Trimmed by $9.60 Million Its Holding; Polaris Inds (PII) Position Increased by Rice Hall James & Associates Llc

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 8,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,551 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 55,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.02. About 631,697 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons; 29/03/2018 – Kingston Technology Company, Inc. vs Polaris Innovations Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Acquisition of Boat Holdings (Transcript); 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $775.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 1.32 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.2% Position in Clovis Oncology; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 521,950 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $198.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 57,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Swiss Fincl Bank reported 91,250 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 0.56% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Numerixs Inv Technology Inc owns 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 2,550 shares. Cap Invsts owns 533,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested in 70,297 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 207,704 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 20,355 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Moreover, Millennium has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 46,124 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 314,083 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.69 earnings per share, up 12.89% or $0.25 from last year’s $-1.94 per share. After $-1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Hsbc Public Lc owns 14,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 18,748 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.04% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability owns 1.04% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 1.31M shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 103 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 20,560 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). 30,439 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Van Eck Associate has invested 0.14% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 32,320 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 8,664 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 7,940 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 79,973 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc by 13,193 shares to 20,167 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 122,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,253 shares, and cut its stake in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN).

