Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Holding Has Raised by Sector Gamma As; Peninsula Asset Management Has Upped Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding by $352,755

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 379,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, up from 335,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 12.65 million shares traded or 435.79% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Assocs owns 48,450 shares. Bb&T has 978,034 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 9.17M are owned by Brown Advisory. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connor Clark Lunn Management invested in 1.31M shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 109,175 shares. Fiduciary Finance Ser Of The Southwest Tx owns 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,864 shares. North Amer Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 148,217 shares. Fairview Capital Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roanoke Asset New York has 2.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,864 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 266,015 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability owns 44,591 shares. Moreover, Telos Cap Mngmt has 1.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 31,900 shares to 450,363 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 41,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,228 shares, and cut its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust reported 628,025 shares stake. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% or 13,291 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 195 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 84,909 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 675,070 shares. Amer Gru Inc owns 30,362 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Inv Grp LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Jane Street Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 91,250 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Art Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). California-based Farallon Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).