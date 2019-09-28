Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Holder Healthcor Management LP Lifted Its Position by $3.50 Million; As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Arrow Investment Advisors Has Lowered by $314,650 Its Stake

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 249,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.51M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 4.32M shares traded or 20.62% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 08/03/2018 – CLVS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH DOSAGE STRENGTH; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL

Arrow Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 51,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 520,914 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CLVS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 58,241 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0% or 708 shares. Invesco Limited reported 15,460 shares. Grp Inc Inc has 31,046 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Alyeska Group Lp holds 318,146 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 206,936 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 28,173 shares or 0% of the stock. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 76,782 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). 3.46 million are owned by Redmile Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com. Jane Street Gru Lc has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.02% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Citigroup reported 374,702 shares stake. 29,955 are held by Oppenheimer.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 766,400 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 247,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $279,576 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 390,477 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.58M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Eagle Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.83 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 874 shares. Advisory Research reported 5.26 million shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Mariner Ltd Liability accumulated 11,312 shares. Invesco reported 0.07% stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 12,300 shares. 15,430 were accumulated by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Company. Raymond James Service Advsr has invested 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Hilltop Holdings Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 12,800 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Co owns 23,561 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital LP has 10,000 shares. 18,000 are owned by Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.25 million for 16.83 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.