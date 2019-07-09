Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Holder Farallon Capital Management Decreased Holding by $9.60 Million as Stock Value Declined; Pentwater Capital Management LP Decreased Position in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) as Share Price Rose

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $775.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 1.32 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA® (RU; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 420,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 352,381 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.69 EPS, up 12.89% or $0.25 from last year’s $-1.94 per share. After $-1.63 actual EPS reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% negative EPS growth.

