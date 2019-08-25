Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Holder Armistice Capital Decreased Its Holding by $70.46 Million; As Carnival (CCL) Stock Declined, Holder Sequoia Financial Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 58.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 2.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.12 million, down from 5.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 1.65 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.2% Position in Clovis Oncology; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 93.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc sold 72,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 4,710 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 77,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.78M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Co has 44,039 shares. Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 12,703 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication accumulated 207,704 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 254,260 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 413,251 shares. Farallon Cap Ltd Liability has 600,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. State Street reported 3.40 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 30,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Tiaa Cref Invest Management accumulated 255,289 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 45,808 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 0% or 336,870 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 6,195 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Capital Invsts has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $279,576 activity.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 50,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 2.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.28 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 26,565 shares to 33,574 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 777,434 were reported by Bank Of Montreal Can. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.34% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Axa has 180,865 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kessler Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% stake. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp reported 210 shares. Bokf Na reported 9,048 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 46,771 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 178,881 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 330 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Platinum Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 29,260 shares. Naples Ltd Llc holds 19,672 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 421 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267.