Clover Partners LP Stake in Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Cut as Shares Declined; Boston Family Office Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) Cut by $401,883 as Share Value Rose

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 105,490 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57 million, down from 109,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 2.31 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 39,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 70,767 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, down from 110,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 45,157 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem (NYSE:XYL) by 3,615 shares to 41,976 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Clover Partners Lp, which manages about $166.98 million and $54.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 17,500 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold OCFC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 33.20 million shares or 0.10% more from 33.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.