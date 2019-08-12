Clover Partners LP Stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Trimmed by $588,000 as Shares Rose; Sabal Trust Co Trimmed Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.20 Million as Stock Rose

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The hedge fund held 110,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 138,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 44,500 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 10,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 295,242 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.82 million, down from 305,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 14.44 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technologies stated it has 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whittier Tru reported 700,808 shares. Davis R M Inc invested in 1.21% or 276,615 shares. B & T Capital Dba Alpha Capital has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utd Asset Strategies Inc invested in 78,760 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Company invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 56,687 were accumulated by De Burlo Group Incorporated. 52,618 are held by Broderick Brian C. Wespac Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,018 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.23% or 327,100 shares. Lafayette Invs Inc accumulated 44,123 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 192,451 are held by Burney Company. Fjarde Ap stated it has 2.18 million shares. Investment Of Virginia Limited Com holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,235 shares.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 213,726 shares to 220,586 shares, valued at $27.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25 million for 10.00 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,527 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 46,005 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 9,410 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% or 30,300 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Citadel Advsr Lc invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Bessemer has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 19,428 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.17% or 200,795 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 44,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0% or 50,048 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 21,278 shares.