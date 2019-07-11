Clover Partners LP Position in Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Has Trimmed by $360,000; Shaw Communications (SJR) Stake Maintained by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 37,103 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Shaw Communications (SJR) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 32,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 945,450 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.68M, up from 912,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 282,150 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 19.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.46 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.18 million for 11.44 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Endeavour accumulated 4.95% or 1.17 million shares. Moreover, Earnest Prns Ltd Liability has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 1,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 158,599 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 0% or 2,908 shares. Illinois-based Driehaus Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 86,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 2.10M shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 45,531 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Management Limited Company holds 0% or 570,946 shares in its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.29% or 29,029 shares. First Advsr LP reported 60,687 shares. Alphaone Invest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.94% or 65,231 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 109,567 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. Another trade for 46,709 shares valued at $1.17M was sold by Devlin Michael D.

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Event, Chinese Auto IPO To Headline – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Completes Acquisition of Cape Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Filing of Form 12b-25 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Agreement to Acquire Sun Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 30, 2017.