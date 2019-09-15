Clover Partners LP Lowered Its Stake in Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) by $951,192 as Share Value Declined; Halsey Associates Has Decreased Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $532,933; Market Valuation Declined

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 11,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 31,281 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 42,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 39,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 70,767 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, down from 110,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 198,231 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold OCFC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 33.20 million shares or 0.10% more from 33.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Driehaus Ltd holds 311,905 shares. Moreover, Principal Grp has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 15,625 shares. Walthausen And Com Ltd Liability Corporation reported 283,423 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,805 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 15,570 shares. Highlander Cap Limited Company holds 2,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 29,029 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Manufacturers Life The holds 31,266 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0% or 30,091 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 0% or 89,233 shares in its portfolio. 53,841 are held by Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company. Amer Interest Group Inc invested in 32,139 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 1.45 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $26.88M for 11.58 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) Passes Through 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Two River Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announce Merger Agreement – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Susanne Svizeny, Greater Philadelphia Regional President – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CBLK, BKJ, and TRCB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Clover Partners Lp, which manages about $166.98M and $54.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 17,500 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 4, 2019 : CSX, INTC, MBB, LX, QQQ, GILD – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock May Thrive – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mobileye breaks ground on Jerusalem facility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 18,507 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bryn Mawr Tru reported 194,726 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,492 shares. Wharton Business Group Inc Lc has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bennicas & Associate accumulated 0.38% or 9,430 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership invested in 9.53M shares or 0.84% of the stock. Whittier has 389,027 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Lc has 0.09% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Colonial Trust Advsrs reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oppenheimer & holds 0.52% or 398,045 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv holds 0.96% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 718,889 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 627,813 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Becker Cap Management Incorporated reported 1.21% stake. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation owns 713,606 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio.