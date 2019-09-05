Clover Partners LP Lowered Its Stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by $588,000; Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Position Held by Pzena Investment Management Llc

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The hedge fund held 110,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 138,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.32M market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 11,299 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500.

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 29,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 7.64M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.24M, up from 7.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.83. About 279,920 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.30M for 9.90 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Pay A 0.8% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,684 were accumulated by Indexiq Advsr Limited Co. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 70,573 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 10,627 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 5,588 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 1,715 shares. State Street reported 752,614 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 24,900 shares. Brandywine Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Invesco Limited stated it has 153,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 146,078 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp accumulated 28,565 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 0.03% or 745,200 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division has 322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 241,896 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 502,831 shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $135.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE:WBS) by 21,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.