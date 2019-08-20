Clover Partners LP Has Trimmed Position in Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) by $360,000 as Share Value Declined; Wasatch Advisors Trimmed Ing Groep N V (ING) Position as Market Value Declined

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 62,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 279,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 341,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 2.01 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 30/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Tightens 10 Bps; 09/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV – 1Q18 UNDERLYING PRE-TAX RESULT OF EUR 1,686 MLN, UP 2.1% YEAR-ON-YEAR; 23/04/2018 – ING AGM ADOPTS ANNUAL ACCOUNTS 2017 :INGA NA; 13/03/2018 – Under pressure, ING scraps plan to raise CEO pay; 26/04/2018 – XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV XIOR.BR : ING RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 04/05/2018 – ING SEES 10%-20% DROP IN COHESION FUNDS FOR POLAND IN EU BUDGET; 09/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN TO EXPLAIN CEO PAY RISE PROPOSAL TO PARLIAMENT:ANP; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 14/05/2018 – The exchange was performed in 24 hours, HSBC and ING said; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE: ING ACCEDES TO RSA, OVERALL CREDITOR SUPPORT UP TO 55%

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 41,798 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 42,588 shares to 306,002 shares, valued at $26.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 118,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.62 million for 9.43 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

