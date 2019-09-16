Clover Partners LP Has Raised By $945,000 Its Popular (BPOP) Holding; CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS COMMON SHARES (CESDF) Shorts Decreased By 14.87%

Clover Partners Lp increased Popular Inc (BPOP) stake by 79.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clover Partners Lp acquired 17,500 shares as Popular Inc (BPOP)’s stock rose 0.75%. The Clover Partners Lp holds 39,500 shares with $2.14 million value, up from 22,000 last quarter. Popular Inc now has $5.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 208,808 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN

CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had a decrease of 14.87% in short interest. CESDF’s SI was 1.71M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.87% from 2.01 million shares previously. With 15,300 avg volume, 112 days are for CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CESDF)’s short sellers to cover CESDF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.91% or $0.0914 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6364. About 9,361 shares traded. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

