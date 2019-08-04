Clover Partners LP Has Lowered Stake in Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) as Stock Value Declined; Brookside Capital Management Stake in Voya Finl (VOYA) Has Lifted by $22.26 Million

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27M, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 1.40 million shares traded or 10.10% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 97,539 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Bnp Paribas Asset Management reported 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Tiedemann Advisors Lc reported 4,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 20,363 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd invested in 40,769 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 34,406 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,629 shares. 344,531 were accumulated by Carlson Capital Limited Partnership. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 645,737 shares. 32,100 are owned by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 1.27 million shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp reported 1.12M shares stake.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Does Voya Financial, Inc.'s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance" on July 18, 2019

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $51,255 were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR on Friday, May 31. The insider GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.08 million shares to 590,427 shares, valued at $34.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 127,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,061 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.62 million for 10.45 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Lloyd John K, worth $125,350 on Wednesday, March 6.