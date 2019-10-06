Clover Partners LP Has Lowered Position in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by $462,000; As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stock Price Rose, Whitebox Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 697,781 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 650,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.80M, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.94. About 283,093 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hi Crush Inc (Put) by 750,000 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 8.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.48M for 13.65 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Par Pacific Successfully Closes Acquisition of US Oil & Refining Co. – PRNewswire” published on January 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Par Pacific Holdings to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Energy & Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cannabis Stocks That Doubled Investors’ Money This Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sean Umhafer Joins Sterling National Bank’s Long Island Team – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To Sterling Bancorp’s (NYSE:STL) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sterling Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sterling Bancorp Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire $504 Million in Commercial Loans and Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition of $495 Million in Commercial Loans and Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 174.43 million shares or 7.60% less from 188.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Utah Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 39,394 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 1.45% or 142,305 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) or 1.51 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc invested 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Amer Research reported 2,292 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech Inc holds 0.07% or 579,242 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Gp Llc stated it has 18,700 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl stated it has 263,945 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 618,409 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 13,522 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,243 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 55,466 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 23,200 shares.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.80M for 9.01 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Clover Partners Lp, which manages about $166.98 million and $54.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 17,500 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.