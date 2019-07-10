Clover Partners LP Has Lowered Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Position By $360,000; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Zix (ZIXI)

Among 2 analysts covering Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zix Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $11.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $10

Clover Partners Lp decreased Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) stake by 11.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clover Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Clover Partners Lp holds 110,400 shares with $2.66 million value, down from 125,400 last quarter. Oceanfirst Finl Corp now has $1.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 156,597 shares traded or 13.79% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 605,053 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention , and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company has market cap of $559.92 million. The firm offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It has a 121.45 P/E ratio. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold Zix Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Management Ltd has invested 1.05% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Hillsdale holds 85,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 95,543 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.03% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). First Manhattan Com accumulated 11,600 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) or 911,244 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 6,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 80,006 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 0.14% or 149,780 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Clarivest Asset Management Llc owns 626,855 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce holds 0.01% or 13,319 shares in its portfolio. 20,812 are held by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Struggling With Its 0.5% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Zix Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zix (ZIXI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 19.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.46 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.18 million for 11.51 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “OceanFirst Financial Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for OCFC – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 109,567 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 1,118 shares. New York-based Grace & White New York has invested 0.12% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.02% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 321,171 are owned by Private Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Stifel reported 0% stake. Renaissance Llc owns 1.23M shares. Endeavour Capital Advsr holds 1.17M shares. Swiss National Bank has 70,533 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 116,370 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 213,017 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 570,946 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Walthausen & Limited Liability Company holds 0.91% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 291,213 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $2.22 million activity. $125,350 worth of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares were bought by Lloyd John K. Devlin Michael D sold $1.17 million worth of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) on Monday, February 11.