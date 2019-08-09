Clover Partners LP Has Lowered Its Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Stake by $448,000; Market Value Declined; As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 20,413 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 23,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $119.68. About 633,962 shares traded or 42.78% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 747,493 shares traded or 76.40% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.72 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $149.86 million for 11.00 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jefferies Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny owns 0.49% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 74,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd invested in 466,892 shares. Balyasny Asset invested in 0.25% or 847,834 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Ltd Co has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 24,745 shares. Art Advsr stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc reported 12,912 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 93,104 shares. Moreover, Brinker has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Marshall Wace Llp owns 17,213 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Pa owns 304,500 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com invested in 633,395 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York has 0.03% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

