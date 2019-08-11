Clover Partners LP Has Lowered Its Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Holding as Market Value Rose; Red Hat (RHT) Stock Value Were Volatile While Venator Capital Management LTD Lowered Position by $3.89 Million

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 46,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 57,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 160,330 shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Hathaway owns 5.11M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Interstate Comml Bank owns 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 700 shares. 45,221 are owned by British Columbia Investment Management. State Street holds 6.97 million shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 8,404 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 202,896 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Dubuque State Bank & Company invested in 65 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First In holds 0.75% or 5,526 shares. 422,395 were reported by York Capital Mgmt Advsrs Ltd. 1St Source Commercial Bank, a Indiana-based fund reported 12,464 shares. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) holds 0.05% or 4,553 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg owns 24,507 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 162 shares in its portfolio.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 331,846 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy After Impressive Earnings Beats – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat reports mixed Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $42,295 activity. $29,972 worth of stock was bought by REEDER JOE on Tuesday, April 30.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.50M for 10.85 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.