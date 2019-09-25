Clover Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by $462,000; As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Stock Price Declined, Cabot Wealth Management Has Raised by $914,524 Its Position

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 15,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.19% or $7.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 1.25M shares traded or 161.38% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 19/04/2018 – GWPH, ZYNE: Panel votes 13 to 0 that $GWPH’s Epidiolex (cannabidiol) has a favorable risk/benefit profile. – ! $GWPH $ZYNE; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publica; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 1.48M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.80 million for 9.27 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 174.43 million shares or 7.60% less from 188.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 15,093 shares. Synovus Fincl stated it has 1,100 shares. Paloma Prns Management reported 0.03% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Franklin accumulated 19,250 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 35,848 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 607 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 88,511 shares. Parametric Port Associate Llc accumulated 0.01% or 805,676 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru owns 42,781 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% or 27,125 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Management holds 14,431 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 17,958 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) or 42,264 shares.

Clover Partners Lp, which manages about $166.98M and $54.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 17,500 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $474.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,257 shares to 28,305 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,305 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

