Clover Partners LP Has Decreased Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Position by $951,192; Meristem Llp Has Lifted Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.33 Million

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 39,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 70,767 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, down from 110,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 166,609 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,021 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 1,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Whole Foods slashes its marketing staff as Amazon continues to push brand to cut costs – Business Insider; 16/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Amazon Stock Should Own the Holiday Season – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel On Atlas Air: Company Has Lingering Pilot Union Issues, But Stock Still Attractive – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon pilots Care clinics – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? Amazon’s Algo Gone Awry And More From in.site In Houston – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.38% or 2,000 shares. Rothschild Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 7,037 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corp holds 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 7,146 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 1.38% or 261,089 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards State Bank & Tru Com has 1.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 719,520 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Sky Investment Grp Inc Limited Co holds 0.58% or 876 shares in its portfolio. Suncoast Equity stated it has 5,181 shares. 4,430 were accumulated by Cap Sarl. Madison Inv Incorporated reported 288 shares. Conning stated it has 6,475 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested in 0.15% or 600 shares. 24,950 are held by Samlyn Capital Limited Liability.

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Record Quarterly and Annual Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Daniel J. Harris, New York Regional President – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Makes Board of Directors Announcements – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Appointment of Steven M. Scopellite to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $26.06M for 11.51 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.