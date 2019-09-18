Clover Partners LP Has Decreased Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Holding as Share Price Declined; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Holding in Facebook (FB) Trimmed by $391,018 as Share Value Rose

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 39,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 70,767 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, down from 110,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 64,691 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 2,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 17,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $188.55. About 3.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS DOMINIC CUMMINGS OF BREXIT CAMPAIGN GROUP VOTE LEAVE HAS REFUSED TO APPEAR; 25/05/2018 – Activist wastes no time suing Google and Facebook under EU privacy rules; 01/05/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook to add dating service, says Zuckerberg; 22/03/2018 – Amichai Stein: #BREAKING: Israel Justice department is opening an investigation against Facebook after #CambridgeAnalytica; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 16/04/2018 – Facebook is looking at increased regulatory pressure following last week’s congressional testimony by founder Mark Zuckerberg; 11/04/2018 – Tech Fix: I Downloaded the Information That Facebook Has on Me. Yikes; 27/03/2018 – It comes after explosive reports last week that a quiz app harvested 50 million Facebook profiles for data which were then sent over to Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – GERMAN COURT BARS FACEBOOK FROM DELETING USER COMMENT: FUNKE; 19/03/2018 – FRANCE WON’T TOLERATE FACEBOOK DATA USE TO MANIPULATE OPINION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, a California-based fund reported 14,287 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.84% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13.73% or 220,901 shares. Insight 2811 has 0.36% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,547 shares. Moreover, Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). America First Invest Advisors Ltd Liability, a Nebraska-based fund reported 40 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 323,399 shares. Stanley stated it has 32,780 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis &, a New York-based fund reported 18,800 shares. Cap Impact Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 2.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Brothers Harriman Co owns 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,030 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & holds 60,663 shares. Bancshares invested in 1,960 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications Limited invested in 0.9% or 473,453 shares. Marathon Prtnrs Equity Mgmt Ltd owns 112,500 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.30 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains – Live Trading News” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Instagram: Driving Facebook Forward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold OCFC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 33.20 million shares or 0.10% more from 33.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 33,629 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.02% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 2.32 million shares. 150,693 were reported by Fmr. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 3.04M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 0% or 3.54 million shares. Hennessy Advsr owns 215,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Millennium Llc holds 53,841 shares. The California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 19,083 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 36,714 shares. Brown Advisory owns 1.14 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 6,229 shares.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $26.06 million for 11.52 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.