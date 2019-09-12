Clover Partners LP Has Cut Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Stake; Enstar Group LTD Has 1.58 Sentiment

Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 68 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 43 sold and decreased stakes in Enstar Group LTD. The hedge funds in our database now have: 12.66 million shares, down from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Enstar Group LTD in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 36 Increased: 51 New Position: 17.

Clover Partners Lp decreased Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) stake by 15.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clover Partners Lp sold 22,000 shares as Sterling Bancorp Del (STL)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Clover Partners Lp holds 118,000 shares with $2.51 million value, down from 140,000 last quarter. Sterling Bancorp Del now has $4.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 602,134 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company has market cap of $4.06 billion. It operates in four divisions: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. It has a 8.84 P/E ratio. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. holds 7.76% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited for 38,400 shares. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. owns 1.20 million shares or 6.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nfc Investments Llc has 5.06% invested in the company for 101,834 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Llc has invested 4.49% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 82,018 shares.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $189.05. About 26,417 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

