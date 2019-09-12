Clover Partners LP Has Boosted By $945,000 Its Popular (BPOP) Position; Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Tech Data (TECD) Holding

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased Tech Data Corporation (TECD) stake by 3.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 60,363 shares as Tech Data Corporation (TECD)’s stock declined 4.19%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 1.58M shares with $164.86M value, down from 1.64M last quarter. Tech Data Corporation now has $3.83B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $105.36. About 187,832 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Clover Partners Lp increased Popular Inc (BPOP) stake by 79.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clover Partners Lp acquired 17,500 shares as Popular Inc (BPOP)’s stock rose 0.75%. The Clover Partners Lp holds 39,500 shares with $2.14 million value, up from 22,000 last quarter. Popular Inc now has $5.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 462,702 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Finance invested in 4,624 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 79,424 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 3 shares. Burney Company has invested 0.17% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Asset Mngmt One invested 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 688,748 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 398,993 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 160,124 shares. Minneapolis Port Management Grp Llc holds 563,520 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 24,351 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Victory Capital Management accumulated 0.01% or 79,349 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 95,636 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) stake by 90,670 shares to 5.53 million valued at $123.04M in 2019Q2. It also upped Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) stake by 15,072 shares and now owns 3.23M shares. Tenneco Inc. Class A (NYSE:TEN) was raised too.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 EPS, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $108.33 million for 8.84 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.03% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Raymond James Associate holds 74,727 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 8,222 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 162,517 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 61,462 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Assocs Limited Co stated it has 278,877 shares. First Mercantile Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Burgundy Asset holds 0.51% or 491,803 shares in its portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability holds 95,260 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 868 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 589 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.06% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). The Missouri-based Country Club Tru Na has invested 0.04% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

