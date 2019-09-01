Clover Partners LP Decreased Its Position in Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) as Market Value Declined; Mcrae Capital Management Increases Holding in Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 42,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 331,156 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 288,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 63,716 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 180,254 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Financial Sector Update for 08/09/2019: TRCB,OCFC,HCAP,SCM – Nasdaq" on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2018 – Nasdaq" published on November 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: "OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Susanne Svizeny, Greater Philadelphia Regional President – GlobeNewswire" on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha" published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "OceanFirst Financial Corp. Makes Board of Directors Announcements – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.64 million for 9.38 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "At US$16.18, Is Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "FDIC Approves Merger of Highlands State Bank Into Lakeland Bank – GlobeNewswire" published on November 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: "Lakeland Bancorp Announces Closing of Acquisition of Highlands Bancorp – GlobeNewswire" on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Lakeland Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Annual Results – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: January 28, 2019.