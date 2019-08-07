Clover Partners LP Decreased Its Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Stake by $588,000; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder 13D Management Decreased Its Position by $2.41 Million

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The hedge fund held 110,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 138,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.06. About 50,129 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 2.27 million shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 13,500 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.05% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Moody Bancorporation Tru Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 19,428 shares. Stieven Capital Advsrs LP holds 0.91% or 232,420 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Ameriprise Fincl owns 21,059 shares. 227,560 are owned by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 33,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 4,557 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc owns 154,980 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 138,610 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 325,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.13M shares.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FFBC,APO,IBCP,FITB – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “i3 Verticals Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Traverse City State Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25M for 10.03 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com reported 13,802 shares stake. Appleton Prtn Incorporated Ma accumulated 0.03% or 3,020 shares. Piedmont Advsr Incorporated has 11,774 shares. The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell & Associates Limited has invested 0.16% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 225,537 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 99,410 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has 212 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 29,942 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Clearbridge Investments owns 1,860 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 700 shares. Nokota LP reported 893,594 shares stake. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor owns 7,630 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. 316,507 were reported by Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 49,805 shares.