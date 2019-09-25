Clover Partners LP Cut Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding Held by Private Bank & Trust Co

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 1,943 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, up from 1,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $13.5 during the last trading session, reaching $541.46. About 1.25 million shares traded or 103.72% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 39,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 70,767 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, down from 110,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 254,226 shares traded or 14.40% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold OCFC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 33.20 million shares or 0.10% more from 33.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 3.54M shares. Stifel Financial holds 97,349 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 9,367 shares. 12,631 are held by Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 13,556 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Us Bank De holds 0% or 234 shares. Principal Fin Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Wells Fargo Mn owns 441,611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 454,066 shares. Endeavour Cap Advsrs owns 1.35M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 51,752 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 4,240 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,078 shares.

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Susanne Svizeny, Greater Philadelphia Regional President – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “OceanFirst cutting more branches as it amps up Philadelphia lending – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Clover Partners Lp, which manages about $166.98M and $54.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 17,500 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $26.06M for 11.36 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 0.05% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,119 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Joel Isaacson And Llc, New York-based fund reported 810 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.23% or 355,100 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 22,865 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tiemann Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 0.3% or 780 shares in its portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Svcs Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 12,370 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Company reported 1,952 shares stake. Victory Mngmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 87,196 shares. Clal Insurance Enterprises Limited owns 96,000 shares. L And S Advsrs reported 7,931 shares. Scotia Inc accumulated 1,946 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Jennison Assocs Limited Com stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Magnetar Financial has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $714.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VEA) by 12,084 shares to 491,920 shares, valued at $20.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,554 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).