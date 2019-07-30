Clover Partners LP Cut Its Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stake by $341,310 as Market Valuation Rose; Crestwood Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Fidelity National Financial In Fnf Group Com (FNF)

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial In Fnf Group Com (FNF) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 11,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 492,988 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02 million, up from 481,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial In Fnf Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.79B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. It is down 2.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 57,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 1,974 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has invested 1.64% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 16,384 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 1,757 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd accumulated 9,670 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 69 shares. Hbk Invests LP owns 14,684 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 19,401 were reported by Citigroup. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 25,549 shares. Victory Management holds 6.15M shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Penn Mngmt Co reported 0.25% stake. State Street holds 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 6.85M shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 644,218 shares.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,343 shares to 6,496 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf by 9,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,410 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42,295 activity. REEDER JOE also bought $29,972 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) on Tuesday, April 30.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.49 million for 11.13 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 7,700 shares. Blackrock owns 2.95M shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 12,003 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% or 45,405 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited Company invested 0.12% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Legal General Grp Public reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company invested in 16,468 shares or 0% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher reported 1.24% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,004 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 11,097 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.85% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Banc Funds Co Limited Co has invested 1.98% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Grace White New York has invested 0.4% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 57,700 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt. Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).