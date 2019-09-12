Clover Partners LP Continues to Hold Stake in Popular (BPOP); Mastercard (MA) Holding Has Lifted by Martin Currie Ltd

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 199,248 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 4,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 34,283 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07 million, up from 29,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $275.33. About 2.73M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 468,199 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raffles Assoc LP reported 252,400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). 3,429 were accumulated by Us Retail Bank De. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Com reported 0.17% stake. 408,598 are held by Boston Prtn. Raging Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4.85% or 529,100 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 52 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 0.08% or 95,636 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 25,000 shares. Amer Interest Group Inc Inc holds 1,543 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Minneapolis Port Mngmt Group Ltd Company has 3.63% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Loyal Payers Announce Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Popular (BPOP) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zweig holds 161,196 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.25% or 760,355 shares. Fincl Consulate reported 1,462 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Victory Cap Management reported 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Coastline Tru Company holds 0.61% or 15,795 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 48,614 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Ca reported 81,474 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Essex Ser Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 2,426 shares. 3,140 are owned by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 7,645 shares. Strategic Advsrs accumulated 7,996 shares. Legacy Private Tru Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 28,662 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 869,919 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Sarasin & Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 4.3% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.