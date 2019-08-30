Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 19.64 N/A 0.26 36.35 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.14 N/A 1.71 12.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Clough Global Opportunities Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp. StoneCastle Financial Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Opportunities Fund. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders are 9.16%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Clough Global Opportunities Fund was more bullish than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.